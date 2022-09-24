Singer Peter Okoye flooded his Instagram page with lovely photos showing moments from his son’s private birthday party

The little man clocked 14 and he celebrated the new age at home with his parents, friends and other family members

Many were spotted in Mr P’s comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant of the day

Despite being on a world tour, singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P didn’t let anything stop him from sharing in his son’s special moment.

The PSquare singer’s boy, Cameron, clocked 14 and he was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members.

Photos from Peter Okoye son's private 14th birthday. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In the mood of celebration, Cameron had a private party thrown for him in the house that had a few friends in attendance.

The doting dad flooded his Instagram page with photos that captured some of the beautiful moments from his son’s birthday celebration.

Cameron had about three huge cakes to himself and he invited his friends over to take pictures with him.

One photo equally captured the birthday boy with his pretty mum, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

aycomedian said:

"Oh boy like play like play o. Happy birthday star boy."

bishop_owate said:

"Shine on Cameron Blessed years and beyond."

ikbukana said:

"Happy birthday Mr Cameron long life and prosperity."

kokoeteh said:

"Happy birthday to son of your father long life more blessings more money more wisdom ."

moses_agbia_ said:

"Happy birthday grow and be prosperous like C Ronaldo in Jesus name amen ."

iam_manuelbucci said:

"At this age your allowing him with earrings, it doesn't go well.... Happy birthday to him and more beautiful years ahead."

