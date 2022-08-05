“So You Dey Scam Us With Your Songs Since”: Paul Okoye Under Fire for Saying Men Don’t Care About Love
- Singer Paul Okoye has stirred mixed reactions on social media after sharing a controversial take about men and love
- According to the singer, men do not care about being loved as they are mostly concerned with making money and having peace of mind
- However, Okoye’s take did not go down well with netizens who argued against his submission and made reference to his songs
Psquare singer Paul Okoye recently took to his Instastory channel with a post baring his mind on what men want in relationships.
Without mincing words, the singer submitted that men only want to make money and have peace in their lives. For Okoye, most men do not care about being loved or not.
"A man just wants to make money and have peace…he doesn’t care whether you love him or not," the singer’s post read in part.
In a different portion of his post, Okoye argued that men are consumed with thinking and strategizing on how they can make the most of every day.
See a screenshot of his post below:
Social media users react
The singer’s argument sparked mixed reactions from social media users who have grown familiar with Psquare love songs over the years.
Read comments sighted below:
jeffryprettypretty said:
"Speak for yourself and leave the rest men alone."
uloodenigbo said:
"And na you sing all the love song pass for this world… dey deceive urself alaye."
bayostyles said:
"Speak for yourself o."
ella.dinma said:
"U don’t care if she loves u or not.. but u want her to reason with u ."
folas_2cent said:
" so u don Dey use love song scam us since."
ella.dinma said:
Anita Okoye sues singer Paul Okoye
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye of Psquare group was dragged to court by his estranged wife, Anita.
According to reports making the rounds on social media, it was claimed that Paul allegedly had an affair with their housemaid, Florence.
Photos of the court documents trended on social media and Nigerians had different reactions to it.
Source: Legit.ng