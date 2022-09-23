Veteran football manager, Jose Mourinho, and ace sprinter, Usain Bolt, got social media buzzing when they made cameos in a music video

The two professionals in sports personalities appeared in Stomzy's latest music video titled Mel Made Me Do It

Stomzy used Mourinho's name in his rap line and also laced his voice in the background as they both made funny gestures in the lovely video

Veteran football manager, Jose Mourinho, tried something new by venturing into the music industry, and fans loved his contribution.

The AS Roma manager, alongside Usain Bolt, the current holder of the 100 and 200-meter world records, made surprise appearances in a music video by British rapper, Stomzy.

Jose Mourinho appears in Stomzy's video. Credit: @notjustok

The duo featured on the video Stomzy's latest single, titled Mel Made Me Do It, with the rapper using the football manager's name as wordplay in one of his rap lines and also used a voice from one of his evergreen press conferences.

In the rap line, Stomzy went like I prefer not to speak like Jose, and they both put their index fingers to their mouths, indicating the gesture for keep quiet.

Nigerians react to Jose Mourinho and Usain Bolt's appearance in Stomzy's video

Social media users across the country have shared mixed reactions about Jose Mourinho and Usain Bolt's appearance on Stomzy's Mel Made Me Do It video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

B_sleek1:

"As per say one road no enter market."

Sunboi210:

"Jose 5/6 with black dudes."

Tommybomb_official:

"This is another major flex ."

Damola_lagos:

"The Special One, Jose loves black a lot."

Awala_tobe_22:

"Stormy no get mate."

Jose Mourinho reveals African country he loves the most

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Essien recalls the good old times he shared with one of his favoruite coaches Jose Mourinho.

The former Ghanaian international refers to the Portuguese gaffer as 'daddy' when they worked together as player and manager.

Essien and Mourinho won the Premier League, FA Cup and the League in the English topflight division, and the gaffer referred to Ghana as his favourite African country.

Source: Legit.ng