Popular Nigerian rapper M I Abaga has finally tied the knot with his lover, Eniola Mafe, and videos of his traditional wedding party have emerged online

In the video, the beautiful couple looks so adorable as they appear stunning in their matching traditional attires

Social media users across the country have showered them with massive congratulatory messages

Ace Nigerian rapper, M I Abaga, has officially left bachelorhood and migrated to married life, and Nigerians can't stop showering him with beautiful words.

The veteran rapper tied the knot with his heartthrob, Eniola Mafe, in a beautiful ceremony and videos from the traditional wedding party have made it to the internet.

Videos emerge from M I Abaga's wedding. Credit: @officialhiptv

In the video, M I and Eniola look dashing in their lovely matching native outfits as they pose for the paparazzi.

The One Naira crooner also showed off his dance moves as he sprayed his beautiful bride with money on the dance floor, and fans loved it.

Watch videos from the wedding party below:

Watch the video from their beautiful photoshoot below:

Nigerians congratulate M I Abaga

Social media users across the country have showered M I Abaga and his beloved wife, Eniola, with beautiful words and congratulated them on their wedding.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sharonofficial126:

"Congratulations to you guys, make no body marry my future husband o I Dey quick vex o."

Riel_og:

"I sometimes forget how short MI is and then I see MI inside agbada. Boom I am reminded again. Congrats The guy."

Dailywebmedia:

"Congratulations Baba, Whether na 1 naira or 1 Milla you don hook up las las."

Iam_adebisi_jnr:

"Yes, true love and healthy marriage exist and Insha Allah I’m going to have mine…. But I never know when."

Anderkels:

"I screamed The Guy!!! Congratulations to you both."

