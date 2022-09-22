Nigerian media personality Tolu Ogunmefun leaves his wife in tatters after throwing a one-in-a-kind romantic surprise

Tolu had the moment captured on camera and shared on social media as he surprised his wife with an Owanbe live band

The media man could be heard in the video telling his wife he threw her the surprise to help her relieve all of the stress she's had to contend with lately

Ace Nigerian media personality Tolu Ogunmefun recently took to his social media page to share a video of a romantic gesture he threw his wife.

Tolu seems to have further raised the bar for how men should treat their women after he invited an Owanbe band to perform live for his wife in an emotional act of love.

UK-based Nigerian OAP Tolu Ogunmefun throws his wife a surprise party and invites an Owanbe band to perform exclusively for her. Photo credit: @dontjeaousme

Source: Instagram

The act of affection by the media personality caught his wife by surprise, but she was full of laughter and excitement as she glee from cheek to cheek as she lapped up the moment.

However, Tolu didn't stop at only inviting a live band to perform; he even sprayed his wife some cash while also doing the same to the musicians performing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video clip of the moment below:

See some of the reactions the post generated below:

@teminikan__:

"It’s the manual glitter blow*ng for me ."

@mhiz_viva.zinny:

"Her laugh is contiguous, just like the way I laugh."

@ada_abaya:

"The little things that spice up romance in a home."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"Na woman wey calm down dey get better husband."

@havilahdivas101:

"This type no go get.plenty likes or views na beating and killing likes go plenty who bewitched us Nigeria?"

@queen.veeeev:

"See the way in smiling. Thanks for sharing. No be everyday domestic violence. This is a breath of fresh air."

"Wizkid no dey last long": Hilarious reactions as Ayra Starr reveals the shortest studio session she's ever had

Legit.ng recalls reporting that music fans might be set to see a collaboration between Mavin Record act Ayra Starr and Star Boy Wizkid after the latter had hinted that she recently spent time with her senior colleague working in the studio.

In a short that went viral, Ayra Starr hinted that she recently had the opportunity to work with Wizkid. However, she noted that it was the most straightforward studio session ever.

In the interview on Beat FM, the Mavin star noted that she had the session with Wizkid not too long ago, and it was the shortest she ever had.

Source: Legit.ng