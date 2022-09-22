Former BBNaija season 6 star, Emmanuel, got social media buzzing when he shared his lack of interest in what Nigerians cherished so much

The reality star, in a post shared via his Snapchat story, lamented about not being so impressed with receiving money

Emmanuel stated his reason for the unimaginable utterance, and Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to it

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel, got his fans and followers talking when he made a controversial statement about getting money.

The reality star noted that having additional money is no longer a big deal to him because he has so many things going on in his life.

Emmanuel reveals impacts of credit alerts to him. Credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel made the statement via a post on his Snapchat story channel as he sighted that the too many problems he is facing are the reasons for his lack of interest in credit alerts.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him:

"Credit alerts don't even excite me no more... problem too much."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Emmanuel's statement about credit alerts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Emmanuel's statement about not being impressed with credit alerts anymore.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Posh360:

"For every credit alert there are 7 debit alerts ..thank God we can still afford it tho."

Silent_paidd:

"Try debit alert and thank me later."

Nike4jagaban:

"God abeg it still dey exicite me o. I need it Asap."

Purity_crown:

"Na that credit alert go give me joy right now ooo."

Sugababe_lisa:

"My brother Na everywhere e Dey.ooo..too much bills to settle..May God help us all Amen."

Amaka_enterprise:

"God abeg oooo...chai make I no see problem wey go make credit alert no interest me amen."

Iamdee1ne:

"Why all of una dey vex?? He posted it on his story not yours, you’ll should calm down abeg."

Emmanuel shares video to defend himself after cheating saga with Liquorose

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel became the least favourite after Liquorose revealed what he did in Dubai

Emmanuel, who had been silent since the revelation, decided to defend himself with a video

The message in the video translates to the fact that Emmanuel was once good to Liquorose before everyone heard something bad about him.

Source: Legit.ng