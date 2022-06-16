Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel became the least favourite after Liquorose revealed what he did in Dubai

Emmanuel who had been silent since the revelation recently decided to defend himself with a video

The message in the video translates to the fact that Emmanuel was once good to Liquorose before everyone heard something bad about him

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel has refused to deny or confirm that he cheated on Liquorose when they were in Dubai.

The dancer made the shocking revelation which led to her ex getting dragged on various social media platforms.

Emmanuel says he was good to Liquorose at a point. Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

There was a time I was good to those people

A video of Emmanuel that has made the rounds on social media showed him at a beach and the content of the voice-over affirmed that he was good to Liquorose at some point in their relationship.

"Even if you hear a bad story about me, first understand, there was a time I was good to those people, but they won't tell you that."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Emmanuel's video

laidebash:

"Oga get out and move on with ur life we are tired of u saying nonsense and lies."

just_talia26:

"Wait... didn't this guy cheat??"

sweet_ekua:

"Now that you were caught Forgerrit ...we don’t need your stories..Go to bed oga."

noggra_:

"Oga you cheat abi you no cheat??"

abbyaigbe:

"We know you were good, she actually told us that, rest Emmanuel."

i_am_limat:

"This is what most men say once they are accused of doing something wrong."

imaobongjumbo:

"But you were there and couldn't speak up. You are still looking for people to scam."

Lady allegedly caught with Emmanuel opens up

The Liquorose and Emmanuel situation took a new turn as the lady involved identified as Precious revealed her own side of the story.

The young lady reached out to popular blogger Tosin Silverdam as she clarified that nothing happened between them in the room in Dubai.

She continued by saying that she and the reality star met on a boat cruise and they got talking after but he assured her that he was single at that time.

