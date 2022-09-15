Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is no doubt enjoying her new look very much

The movie star took to social media to gush over herself as she posted a new photo on her Instagram page

According to Badmus, she is the answer to someone’s prayers and fans reacted to her statement online

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is once again in the news over her newfound body after losing weight.

The movie star, who hasn’t made it a secret that she loves her new appearance, took to her Instagram page to gush over her figure.

Badmus posted a sultry photo of herself rocking a shimmery blue dress and matching blue high-heeled sandals.

Eniola Badmus shoots out backside in new photos. Photos: @eniola_badmus

She was spotted blo*wing kisses to the camera as she accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

According to the actress, she is the answer to someone’s prayer.

She wrote:

“I’m someone’s prayer point…….. I am a walking testimony.“

See her photo below:

Fans gush over Eniola Badmus’ photo

Not long after the actress posted her snap, fans took to her comment section to react. Read some of their thoughts below:

Gl.ory1726:

“❤️mom u look lovely❤️”

Beekas_places:

“Beautiful woman.”

Lotachi_margaret:

“Yes baby u are not just that, u are someone's Answered Prayers ”

Liberianjue1:

“All shades of Beaurrrr Bad to da Baddest Badosky❤️”

Titiladejuwon_01:

“You are truly a testimony.”

__khaleephar:

“This body is bodying ❤️”

Olami_car__delivery___service:

“Wow! You get am o.”

Nice one.

