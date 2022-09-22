Eriata Ese does not agree with Anthony Joshua's opinion about constantly giving people gifts and other material things

The professional boxer had pointed out that giving people too much material gifts makes them fall in love with the giving and not the person involved

Eriata shared posts where she expressed disappointment over Joshua's submission and told him to be stingy if that's his way of life

Former BBNaija housemate Eriata Ese has sparked reactions on social media with the way she called out professional Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua had earlier posted that when someone gives another too many material gifts, they fall in love with their hand and not hearts.

Eriata disagreed with Joshua's opinion, and to drive her point home, she put up two posts where she called out the boxer.

According to the actress, giving and sharing is part of love, and Joshua's post can spoil people's mindset.

She urged him to be stingy if he wants but shouldn't tell people how to express their love. The BBN star's second post buttressed her point and also pointed out why it is good to date someone on one's level.

Nigerians react to Eriata's post

kinghashthattag:

"Mtchewwwww! Taking his words and twisting it.... "

superwoman9ja:

"He never said don't give though. He said when you give too many material things. Love should not be based only on material things. There are other ways you can give."

glitzlingerie:

"Receiver don drop quotes anuty how many people dey give? Abi na to recieve na him u dey?"

iamnasboi:

"Stop changing his narrative please. That’s not d message he passed."

sanitydeee:

"I prefer Joshua's advice , from all d girl's write-up, there is no place she said anything about reciprocating d Love...all dey know is give give give."

_callme_fatima_:

"I totally agree with Eriata"

Eriata Ese reveals someone she never met gave her N3m

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Eriata Ese shared an interesting encounter with her fans in the online community.

Eriata who appeared touched by the act of kindness mentioned how someone she has known for two years gave her the sum of N3 million for a trip.

According to her, she has known the person, but they have never met each other physically.

