Reality star Eriata Ese has sparked mixed reactions from netizens after opening up about a kind gesture she got from someone familiar

Ese disclosed that she got the sum of N3 million from the individual whom she has known for two years but never met

The reality star’s revelation got many people expressing doubts while others spoke in her defence and shared personal experiences

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Eriata Ese recently shared an interesting encounter with her fans in the online community.

Ese who appeared touched by the act of kindness mentioned how someone she has known for two years gave her the sum of N3 million for a trip.

Eriata Ese reveals she got free N3m from a friend. Photo: @eriate_ese

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has known the person but they have never met each other physically. In her words:

"Someone I’ve never met but known for 2yrs+ gifted me N3m for my trip, I’m still amazed.”

Ese equally mentioned how she told the individual that she had nothing to offer and the person simply replied by taking note of her struggles.

Sharing what the individual told her, Ese wrote:

"I don’t want anything from you, just keep being contented with the life you are living and keep being the good girl that you are, just don’t change."

See her post below:

Ese's post sparks mixed reactions from netizens

annmaria.omo said:

"It’s possible, I got the highest birthday gift this year from someone I’ve never met but we’ve been talking. I can believe this."

monic_baby said:

"I believe cus it has happened to be before."

bibireola_bespoke said:

"Omo lomo, she quickly declare before una link am to someone. It is well."

saintpresh22 said:

"Una da lie oh e don commot from fans now na someone you never met."

francisakamgbo said:

"And some family members of the sweet zaddy behind the 3million will be asking for some help and he will be like I don't have No wahala the same God that did it for you go still remember us shah."

amypearl01 said:

"She's telling us incase the person change mouth later. Street hard. Draggings everywhere."

