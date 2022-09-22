Media mogul Dele Momodu has taken his Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane after sharing an old clip of two iconic figures

The video captured late pop musician, Michael Jackson, giving a narration of his experience with the late Diana, Princess of Wales

Jackson shared how the British royal had attended one of his shows and asked if he was going to perform Dirty Diana before he got on stage

A video shared by top Nigerian media mogul Dele Momodu has given social media users a brief insight into an iconic historical moment.

The epic throwback captured late pop musician, Michael Jackson, narrating his experience at one of his shows where the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and late Diana, were in attendance.

Old video of late Micheal Jackson and Princess Diana surfaces. Photo: TikTok/@liberianmike

Source: UGC

According to MJ, Princess Diana approached him before the show kicked off and asked if he was going to perform Dirty Diana.

Jackson, however, mentioned how he had already ticked the song off his list out of respect for the Princess and her husband, who would both be in the audience.

Upon hearing that he had taken it out, Diana mentioned that it was her favourite song, but it was already too late to add the song back as it was close to show time.

Sharing the clip, Momodu wrote:

“What a super irony of life... DIRTY DIANA was PRINCESS DIANA'S favorite of MICHAEL JACKSON'S songs...”

See below:

Social media users react

rawlingsx_2decent said:

"Dirty Diana was a song he sang out of anger and rejection because Diana Rose wouldn’t go public with him!! He loved Diana rose so much but she couldn’t bear the thought of what the media would say! She basically saw him growing, she was older! But she was also in love with him but she just couldn’t admit for a public relationship!! That tore MJ apart."

ayoakinyemi1 said:

"Late princess Diana is the big missing shine from the lastest monarch. RIP MJ and Princess Diana. Life!"

dorlapoh said:

"Why I'm I tearing up ... Micheal Jackson.. Princess Diana .. two amazing people."

in4mationplug said:

"Guess Dianna n Micheal Jackson will have to finish the unfinished Business In Heaven ❤️. Killed Them Both Bcos They Are Blacks."

hkd_lifestyle said:

"Diana wanted some spice jn the AIR, but Michael knows he's going to blame himself for that kinda music. Not everything a rich girls ask yoh do, you do in public.. remember to always reason well and to be a self controller."

