Popular comedian Bovi and his beautiful wife Kris are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today September 19

In his usual funny manner, Bovi decided to showed his wife with accolades for putting up with him over the years

Kris refused to look at the camera but she could not help but giggle and blush as her husband called her weapon of mass destruction

Nigerian comedian Bovi got fans in their feels as he shared a special video to mark his 13th wedding anniversary with his wife Kris.

In the video, Kris was seen going about the kitch, preparing food as Bovi stood at a distance hailing her.

Bovi shares video as he marks wedding anniversary Photo credit: @krisasimonye

Source: Instagram

The comedian started by pointing out how amazing his wife looks after birthing three children and told haters to keep hating.

Then he moved on to explaining hos hiw wife was the first person to tame him and get him to change from the wild animal he was to a domestic one.

Kris giggled hard when her man commented again about her ageless beauty and how she is his weapon of mass destruction.

"See wife na, their father. Is it easy to maintain me and survive?You try, first person to tame me, I behave. Me wild animal, they turn me to domestic."

Nigerians react to the video

mofedamijo:

"Bovi what have you done again? What do you really want? We can call and beg oo."

emmaohmagod:

"Just imagine Grandpa BOVI, like when he becomes 60/70 ish... lmao..he go be one of the most interesting grandpa ever liveth. Happy anniversary "

mrmacaroni1:

"Wild animal turned domestic Chaii!! God, Am I puff puff???"

iamshaffybello:

"Confess! On this day, you wanted something….Congratulations love birds"

tolaodunsi:

"So @krisasimonye can be shy … love it , congratulations guys , may God continue to bless your family ❤️"

omaliicha:

" wild animal love it. Happy anniversary!!"

Source: Legit.ng