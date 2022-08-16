Michael Jackson Statue in Brazil Looks Like Sandra Bullock, Tweeps Find It Hysterical: “Who Dis?”
- A statue of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in Brazil has gone viral because of its strange resemblance to famous American actress Sandra Bullock
- The life-size monument was created within the Santa Marta Favela that's found in Rio De Janeiro, commemorating the video for Michael Jackson's song They Don't Care About Us
- The effigy has had many people on the internet cackling because of its odd design, resembling Sandra Bullock
A Micheal Jackson statue in Brazil has gone viral on Twitter, with the issue being that it looks like the famous actor Sandra Bullock.
The bronze carving has stood for a few years in the Santa Marta Favela district in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil and has suddenly gone viral after a tweet by user @ayeitsebb because of its resemblance to the beloved actress.
Micheal Jackson played a crucial part in the tourism success of the Favela because of his They Don't Care About Us music video, which was shot in the same place and drew many crowds to the area.
As sweet as the attempt may be to honour the late King of Pop, the statue has caused many sides to split because of the resemblance to Sandra. Check out the rib-tickling comments below:
@axlissavibe posted:
@PodThorn said:
"That’s what Mike was going for. He’d blush if he was here."
@Mr_sackeyy commented:
"Not you speaking facts..."
@lexlastday mentioned:
"Mhm, yup, I see it."
@NaiNext_door posted:
@Justsome66 shared:
"Brazil found one pose they liked for statues and just kept it."
@sandraleesvodka commented:
"Alternate Birdbox ending."
@drummer455 said:
"Nah, but when did they look so similar later in his life? Was that what he was going for?"
@tiys_world_ posted:
Source: Briefly.co.za