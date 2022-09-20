Mavin Record star, Ayra Starr, got social media buzzing during his recent interview as she shared her experience with Wizkid

The Good Samaritan crooner noted that Wizkid has the record of the shortest studio session she ever had

Nigerians have reacted differently to her revelation, with many of them talking about the attributes of the superstar

Music fans might see a collaboration between Mavin Record act Ayra Starr and Star Boy Wizkid, as the latter gave an interesting hint during her recent interview.

In a short clip that emerged online, Ayra Starr hinted that she has had an opportunity to work with Wizkid, but it wasn't an entirely long session.

Ayra Starr in studio with Wizkid. Credit: @ayrastarr @wizkidayo

In the interview on Beat FM, the Mavin star noted that she had the session with Wizkid not too long ago, and it was the shortest she ever had.

According to her:

"The shortest studio session I've had in my life is actually the one with Wiz, not too long ago, but that was the shortest."

Nigerians react to Ayra Star's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ayra Starr's revelation about her experience of working with Wizkid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hazemann9999:

"Pros don’t take time to connect."

Ceeree_king:

"Wizkid no Dey last long."

Kecsdbeats:

"See the way she said in my life like she nobi small pikin."

Daniel_regha._"

"Ayra Starr ur single (Rush) sounds great, nice instrumental & catchy lyrics; Ur pen game is good for an upcomer but u also need to step out of ur comfort zone by exploring other music themes & writing songs that address pressing social issues. Music itself is power."

Habeebi:

"Normal level, Wizkid no get time, baba don do him own and move on."

Wizkid confirms completion of 5th album

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, prepped his fans and followers up for his 5th album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid took to his Instastory to reveal the completion of his album, adding that he wrote the songs on the new album with a lot of love.

Wizkid wrote:

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE.”

