Popular Twitter adviser Daniel Regha has called on YBNL label boss Olamide to sign other artists from other tribes

According to Daniel Regha, Olamide is fond of signing only Yoruba artists, and this doesn’t promote the inclusiveness of other tribes

Daniel Regha's statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many dragging him

Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha, who is known for giving out advice on the platform, has called out music star Olamide for signing only Yoruba artists to his YBNL label.

According to Daniel Regha, Olamide, who has brought the likes of Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DMW, Asake, among others, needs to promote inclusiveness by signing other artists from other tribes.

Daniel Regha says Olamide needs to promote inclusiveness. Credit: @olamide/ Twitter @danielregha

In his words:

“Olamide needs to sign at least one Igbo, & an Hausa artiste to YBNL; This will promote inclusiveness. He's a great label manager who's adored by millions, but he's fond of signing only Yoruba artistes which is discouraging cos it doesn't level the playing field for non-Yorubas.”

See the tweet below:

Mixed reactions as Daniel Regha calls out Olamide for only signing Yoruba artists

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

boyy.phantom:

"Banky don sign Whitemoney naw. ."

shanksaydat:

"Label no be house of assembly, allow somebody be great in peace ."

_mer_cee:

"No be you go tell am wetin he go do!!"

emariusrush:

"I'm from East Africa ,this is pointless,he's supports talents not tribalism,we don't have a thing in East Africa ."

austwino:

"U can tell that to psquare,flavor,Phyno,tekno,runtown n d rest of them."

oju_babel:

"This is a plain example of no matter what you do humans will criticize and judge you. do your best and leave the rest ."

Zlatan Ibile recounts how Olamide changed his life

Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile in a video that has gone viral, spoke about the goodness and greatness of veteran music star Olamide.

Zlatan Ibile listed the many lives Olamide has changed in the music industry, including his. He mentioned the likes of Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Young John, Fireboy DML, and Asake are among the many beneficiaries of Olamide’s goodness.

The Zanku label owner, in a clip, also recounted how Olamide reached out to him via phone, adding that the YBNL boss took him to another state to record his first song.

