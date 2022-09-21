Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor is set to walk down the aisle soon with his Indian-Austrian fiancee Remya

A Ghanaian photographer who took the actor's pre-wedding photos shared them on Instagram and many have congratulated the couple

Nigerians however haven't forgotten that Big Brother Naija star Diane reportedly left colleague Elozonam to be with Mawuli

Many hearts have been broken and quite a number of men have heaved sighs of relief as a photographer recently shared pre-wedding photos of actor Mawuli Gavor.

The Ghanaian actor and his Indian-Austrian girlfriend Remya are engaged to become man and wife soon.

Nigerians react as Mawuli Gavor gets engaged

The couple looked stunning in white as they both struck different lovely poses.

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to the photos

Whule some people congratulated the couple, others gushed over them. Another fraction of Nigerians used the opportunity to call out Big Brother Naija star Diane who allegedly dumped her colleague Elozonam because of Gavor.

Read some of the comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

manuel_emperor:

"Wahala.. Mawuli wey Diana leave Eloo follow."

fola_olufayo:

"No be the guy wey Diane dump Elozonam for be this. Issokay!"

prinsytina:

"Naija babes no go happy"

wf_badmus:

"Shey Nollywood actresses eyes don clear now.|

cheerfulluv:

"Someone should check on Diane "

ivorymelanin__:

"God oo my Crush has been taken away from us "

chara_elamma:

"Finally. Marry make we rest. Congratulations "

jeoflair_glow:

"I just dey imagine how their pikin go fine "

oliviaglloww:

"Nollywood and BBN girls hissed and swiped. Congratulations to them."

kadinesouppot:

Pouring in more blessings. Congratulations @mawuli_gavor

nicki_hairport:

"Ahhahahahahaha! After chopping from plenty pot! Oga clean mouth"

