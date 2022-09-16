Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan recently warmed the hearts of many with messages from two of his children

The kids reached out to him after finding out that he paid their school fees and showered him with blessings

The fact that the children didn't call Afolayan 'daddy' or 'father' but chose to go the Yoruba way got people gushing over them

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is indigenous in his ways and craft, and his beautiful children are not left out.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the Swallow director shared messages from two of his grown-up kids, Dieko and Eyiyemi, as they thanked and prayed for him.

Kunle Afolayan shares adorable messages from children Photo credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Afolayan had paid their fees and the highlight of the message was his kids calling him 'Baba mi', not 'daddy' or 'father'.

"After paying school fees"

See the post below:

Reactions to Afolayan's post

olayodejuliana:

"Awwwwwwww I call my daddy baba mi too God bless you Uncle K."

kunleremiofficial:

"Sir o want to pay for my Masters too. Baba Saro help me pls."

laideoropo:

"BABA MI" got me in my feelings"

princess_funkkie_fabrics:

"God bless you my brother. Oda owo ko nii da e."

aayomidee_:

"They call you baba mi? Awwwwwwwwwwww I love it."

spice_girl_2407:

"PAN ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY . Tution fee not a child's play , that's millions of naira . Weldone sir"

mi_ch_ellee:

"Its the touch of yoruba oh, always epic welldone sir."

_itstemmy:

"Awwww baba mi word, God will continue to bless you sir."

_derin.o:

"I love how they say Baba mi. It is so endearing."

_whitelion1612:

"It's the word (Baba Mi) for me, very emotional word to use for a loving father "

mikeffiongovation:

"God bless you...Gratitude is a special gift that all children should imbibe many take for granted."

