Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown recently gifted his father a brand new iPhone 13

The old man then proceeded to bombard his son with a series of voice notes, expressing his appreciation

James’ father also showered him with prayers, and fans have reacted to the trending videos online

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown is in the news over his relationship with his father, Peter Obialor.

Taking to his Snapchat page, James revealed that he bought his father an iPhone 13 and the old man proceeded to thank him.

On Snapchat, the crossdresser’s father bombarded James with a series of voice notes where he showed his appreciation.

James Brown gifts father iPhone 13. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The old man sincerely thanked his son and noted that he had made him very happy. Not stopping there, he also showered words of prayers on James and asked God to bless him, saying that he will never go down.

Not stopping there, the socialite’s father said he was really enjoying the phone, just that it was consuming too much data.

The father said:

“I am fine. You make me happy, I am happy. I am enjoying the phone seriously. Very fast and okay. It’s only it consumes data but I'm enjoying it. God will bless you, you will never go down.”

See the funny video below:

Netizens react to audio of James Brown’s father praying for him after buying him iPhone 13

The crossdresser’s father’s reaction to the gift amused and also impressed a number of social media users, and they shared their opinions. Read what some of them had to say below:

Liz_world25_:

“Fr, This is sweet to watch.”

Db_naturals_:

“This guy alwaysssss crack me up so effortlessly.”

Priscillia_oluchi_:

“Awww! Oh my gweeeeee( in James brown voice). Your pikin go dey same for you , a king and okpa Enugu.☺️.”

Chyo.maa:

“Irrespective of what he's doing? In life, make money sha.”

leaddyskincare:

“Parent wey take care of pikin, na hin pikin go take care of‍.”

__kofoworola_:

“The family of queen of England.”

Mikkytorino:

“Moral lesson: if ur parents are har*d on you, it's bcus u don't have money, go and hustle.”

Zikka_o:

“I really don’t know how to react to this. Lord have mercy.”

Toli_licioustola:

“....what iphone13 can not do does not exist.”

Stoneheart60:

“Baba say na it consumes data u never know anything daddy”

Officialkizzlala:

“Papa say prayers straight up.”

Source: Legit.ng