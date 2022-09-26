Trending singer Asake remains ever appreciative to YBNL label boss Olamide following his rise to fame

Asake revealed he has been texting Olamide since 2020, but the music star didn’t reply, even though he had helped many of his friends

The Terminator crooner said it all changed after he dropped Omo Ope and Olamide reached out to him to join his YBNL music label

Nigerian reigning singer Asake is making headlines over a video of him speaking about his experience with YBNL label boss Olamide, who helped him rise to fame.

Asake, in the video, revealed he had been texting Olamide since 2020 to help him, but the singer didn’t reply to him.

He revealed Olamide helped the likes of Fireboy DML and Chinko Ekun, who were his schoolmates, and he was always using it against the music star to sign him.

Asake recounts how he finally met Olamide

Asake revealed the turnaround began after he dropped his hit song Omo Ope, as Olamide texted him one morning, saying they have to see. The singer said at that point, he didn't know what to wear as he wanted Baddo to like it.

In his words:

“Olamide said it like it was nothing, will you like to join YBNL family? I didn’t know what to say that to say yes.”

He revealed the YBNL handed him the contract letter to study at home, but he (Asake) wanted to sign it instantly.

Fans react as Asake speaks well about Olamide

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olagoriola:

"Inside contract "Na every month you go dey drop hit song" and you must not complain. You go sing till your mouth peel."

goldenboy101:

"You no read contract? twitter street don save am just in case receipt is needed ."

oluomomko:

"Asake no wan read contract , him no know say clause dey there to dey drop hit every month."

Fans compare Asake to veteran singer 9ice

Nigerian fans and lovers of good music continue to applaud talented singer Asake over the success of his debut album titled Mr Money With The Vibes, which is trending on major streaming platforms.

Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL’s artists, has won many fans to himself due to his sound and good vibes.

This has seen many comparing the Terminator crooner with veteran singer 9ice as they claimed Asake is more talented and socially accepted than the Gongo Aso singer.

