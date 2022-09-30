Former BBNaija star, Hermes Iyele, got fans on his side as he talked about his parents during a recent interview

The reality noted that his mother was never there for him and his siblings, but they still weren't raised to hate her

He also admitted that he needed the place of a mother in his life, but his mum was never there for him

Nigerians have commended his courage and saluted him for not playing the pitty game while he was in Biggie's house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star, Hermes Iyele, during an emotional interview, spoke fondly about the love he has for his parents despite his mother not being available for him and his siblings.

He spoke about his humble beginning and how his father was the one who bathe them as kids, and he refused to take a second wife despite how difficult it was for him.

Hermes speaks about his parents. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"Even though we saw him suffering he refused to take a second wife even though she left, he still made sure that the kids they made together never carried the hate for their mother, that was how I learnt that love is reciprocal and it is an individual decision. Love is not taken it is only given."

Hermes agreed that he needed a mother figure in his life but his mum was not there and he loves her still.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Hermes' interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Hermes Iyele's background, many of them commended him for not playing the pity game while in BBnaija house,

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aphrodisiacs_by_annie:

"To think Hermes didn’t use any of his story as pity card in the house is really amazing A true king."

Lexion77:

"Is not about shouting only Hermes as a fan but you can clearly see that most times the Fathers make sure that the children doesn’t hate their mothers in this situation but when is the other way round most Mothers especially nowadays poison their kids with hate towards their dads."

Its.aabike:

"Now I know where he got his kind nature from, like father like son, well done."

Iam_passdollar:

"Tell me who else deserves to win that show if not this guy…. When he talk people listen attentively both in and outside the house …. You’re a Legend bro."

