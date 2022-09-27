Wizkid's official DJ, DJ Tunez to social media to hail the music superstar over the lovely gift he got from him

Popular disc jockey, DJ Tunez, is the latest celebrity to benefit from Wizkid's big heart as he shared a photo of the amazing gift he got from the superstar.

DJ Tunez shared an unboxed package with the Rolex logo and thanked the Bad To Me crooner for the amazing gift.

DJ Tunez shows off gift Wizkid gave him. Credit: @wizkidnews @dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

He also prayed for him and noted that the singer has blessed him, the entertainer captioned the post as:

"God bless @wizkidayo! Baba don bless me!"

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to DJ Tunez tweet

Social media users have shared mixed reactions about Wizkid's gift to DJ Tunez, some of them managed to bring Davido into the conversation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fred46490:

"One 30bg ice don buy this thing."

Smog2secondz:

"Wetin de inside na, you sef. You suppose bless us too oo."

Teedon24:

"How much is this worth,make we know so we go fit drag 30 BG, FC no dey play."

Orejor1g:

"I get am Na the same thing one of our own no be real!."

ITUABANA1:

"You no fit open am la make e no be fake again DJ tunez had to hype Wiz every single hour on twitter to finally get this... Make eh open am make we see d kind Rollie weh eh buy am.. weda na fake just like that RM."

Source: Legit.ng