"Sabi girl no dey too like talk": Ayra Starr Brags After Her Song Hits Number on Music Chart Ahead of Asake
- Mavins record label signee Ayra Starr has been trending after her subtle trolling of her colleague Asake
- Ayra Starr had written on her Twitter page saying a smart girl like herself has no reason to make noise about her success as her single hits number one on music charts
- The singer shared a screenshot of the Apple Music Charts with her new track sitting pretty at number, followed by Asake's song Joha
Fast-rising Afropop singer and Mavins record signee Ayra Starr recently stirred reactions online with a shade directed at her colleague Asake.
The singer had taken to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the Apple Music Charts after her new single Rush had gone top of the list.
"Are men's cloth that expensive?" Reactions as Asake rocks shirt that looks exactly like a female skirt
She then captioned her photo post with a comment that means a smart girl like herself doesn't need to be loud about the success of her new single, even if it is a massive feat.
Ayra's colleague Asake had dominated the Nigerian music charts for the last few weeks since he dropped his debut album. However, he seems to have lost that bragging right to the Don Jazzy signing.
See Ayra Starr's tweet below:
Read some of the comments the post generated online:
@drpenking:
"Congrats Baby Malik. Baba Don Jazzy will get back all the money he lost to Di’Ja."
@ManLikeBright:
"You don de cap careless."
@ZeekiHodl:
"See as Popsy dey struggle for 9."
@rhidozi_:
"But your album no fit do am and next time release on the same day with @asakemusik, ki iya e je breakfast."
"She has great skills": Talented lady releases guitar version of Kizz Daniel's Buga, video goes viral
@freshestdude01:
"These days Everybody hits number one whenever they drop a song. So…"
@Sheriffnoni:
"Babe forget that thing. Na don jazzy influence. The song no sweet. I give this your song 48 hours. Asake go take am back to it rightful place. NO HATE."
@chilex_dc:
"Na just 48 hours we Dey give u. U go comot there back."
Ayra Starr gives hot clapback to critics of her skimpy outfits in a video message, her reply causes a stir online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the talented Nigerian singer Ayra Starr finally responded to whining on social media about her mode of dressing.
The 20-year-old Mavin crooner is quite famous for her expressive fashion style, which has sparked complaints from some netizens.
In reaction to her detractors, the Bloody Samaritan crooner posted a video of herself singing one of her songs that appeared to have an apt response.
