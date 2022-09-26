Mavins record label signee Ayra Starr has been trending after her subtle trolling of her colleague Asake

Ayra Starr had written on her Twitter page saying a smart girl like herself has no reason to make noise about her success as her single hits number one on music charts

The singer shared a screenshot of the Apple Music Charts with her new track sitting pretty at number, followed by Asake's song Joha

Fast-rising Afropop singer and Mavins record signee Ayra Starr recently stirred reactions online with a shade directed at her colleague Asake.

The singer had taken to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the Apple Music Charts after her new single Rush had gone top of the list.

Singer Ayra Starr pokes her colleague Asake after she hits number 1. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@asakemusic

She then captioned her photo post with a comment that means a smart girl like herself doesn't need to be loud about the success of her new single, even if it is a massive feat.

Ayra's colleague Asake had dominated the Nigerian music charts for the last few weeks since he dropped his debut album. However, he seems to have lost that bragging right to the Don Jazzy signing.

See Ayra Starr's tweet below:

Read some of the comments the post generated online:

@drpenking:

"Congrats Baby Malik. Baba Don Jazzy will get back all the money he lost to Di’Ja."

@ManLikeBright:

"You don de cap careless."

@ZeekiHodl:

"See as Popsy dey struggle for 9."

@rhidozi_:

"But your album no fit do am and next time release on the same day with @asakemusik, ki iya e je breakfast."

@freshestdude01:

"These days Everybody hits number one whenever they drop a song. So…"

@Sheriffnoni:

"Babe forget that thing. Na don jazzy influence. The song no sweet. I give this your song 48 hours. Asake go take am back to it rightful place. NO HATE."

@chilex_dc:

"Na just 48 hours we Dey give u. U go comot there back."

Ayra Starr gives hot clapback to critics of her skimpy outfits in a video message, her reply causes a stir online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the talented Nigerian singer Ayra Starr finally responded to whining on social media about her mode of dressing.

The 20-year-old Mavin crooner is quite famous for her expressive fashion style, which has sparked complaints from some netizens.

In reaction to her detractors, the Bloody Samaritan crooner posted a video of herself singing one of her songs that appeared to have an apt response.

