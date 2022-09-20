An abroad-based Nigerian actor, Olukotan, sparked funny reactions some weeks ago with a video shared on social media

Apparently, the actor went to pick up his daughter from school and she came along with an ‘oyinbo’ schoolmate

Olukotan who appeared surprised was quick to query his daughter, asking if the schoolmate’s parent is aware that she would be riding home with them

Nigerian actor, Olukotan, humoured his fans and followers on social media some weeks ago after sharing a video that captured a funny encounter with his daughter.

The doting dad showed up at his children’s school to take them home, and he couldn’t hide his surprise when the girls showed up with an ‘oyinbo’ friend.

Actor Olukotan queries daughter for bringing 'oyinbo' friend to his car. Photo: @olukotan_Alan

Source: Instagram

Without wasting time, Olukotan was quick to ask why they had their classmate with them.

According to one of his daughters, the little girl’s mum had given permission for her to ride home with them.

The actor pressed further and asked his daughter if she is sure before he opened the car doors for them.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“Now we have a white Friend.”

See below:

Social media users react

oloyefancypee said:

"For real you have to be very careful home and abroad things are happening make person no go enter problem where you want be nice."

i_am_chidiogo said:

"Big sister!!!! No come put daddy in trouble abegoooo."

ethel_warri said:

"You as the dad need to go and tell the school, and school will call the mum and ask her if she wants you to pick up her daughter .it is no enough for you to ask your child, she is a minor. As we they jakpa pls let’s try to avoid the things the can likely course problems."

mizz_dame22 said:

"That are you sure long diebaba no wan hear stories afterwards o."

temiladeodejobi said:

"I won hear nigbati nigbati."

Source: Legit.ng