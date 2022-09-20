The late Queen Elizabeth II was buried on Monday, September 19, in the presence of members of the royal family and leaders across the world

Cameroonian-born singer Dencia is, however, not pleased that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle got to attend

The singer, in her tweet, revealed that she would have banished or banned the couple if she were the king

Cameroonian-born singer Dencia has sparked reactions on social media with her reaction to the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Queen's burial on Monday, September 19.

Taking to her Twitter page, the singer called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle fake for going to the funeral and acting sad about the Queen's death.

Dencia drags Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for attending the Queen's burial Photo credit: @mxghanmarkle/@iamdencia

Source: Instagram

She continued by adding that she would have banned and banished the couple from the royal empire if she is the king.

Dencia also told people who might disagree with her view to argue with their ancestors.

"Meghan Markle is actually hella fake for going to that funeral & acting all sad. Infact Harry Too. Infact I’d have banned & Banished them if I were the King. Y’all argue with your ancestors !! Let me stop minding racist slave master Caucasian peoples business anyways."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Dencia's tweet

@Ada_okike:

"The queen has been laid to rest ; you sef rest !!!!"

@mene_mimz:

"Why shouldn’t they attend? We don’t know what goes on in their homes. Most of the things we see online are mostly speculation. But Meghan herself in interviews has said that the Queen was always warm and sweet towards her."

@Tinowave1:

"Go banish them Na. Queen mother."

@Chioma_miral:

"The Queen was Harry's Grandma not his enemy SMH."

@Tems_and_i:

"Not a fellow black woman hating on another. She’s done absolutely nothing to you, harry too. You know nothing about this people except what the media tells you, portrays or twists. that being said,rest in Jesus name."

@sylkellz:

"I think you just need to mind your da*mn business lady... Judging someone you don't know is hella fake. Fake comment coming from someone who thinks she knows fake people."

Source: Legit.ng