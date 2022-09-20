Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral which took place on Monday, 19 September

A photo of Meghan shedding a tear during the sombre ceremony has since gone viral on the social media streets

Many netizens couldn’t help but admire how beautiful the Duchess of Sussex looked while serving just the right amount of emotion

A lot of spotlight has been placed on the Duchess of Sussex following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Meghan Markle most recently made headlines this week after a photo of her captured shedding a tear at the monarch’s send-off went viral.

The Duchess of Sussex served gorgeousness with a hint of emotion at Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral. Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/GettyImages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare royal appearance at the funeral, with Harry walking behind his grandmother's casket.

The photo in question shows Meghan standing amongst the Royal family members and guards, dressed in all black topped with a stylish hat as a single tear trickles down her cheek.

According to the Insider, the late monarch's State Funeral took place on Monday, 19 September. Meghan stood with Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George ahead of the ceremony.

World leaders and royal family members were among the 2 000 people who gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen.

Many social media users could not help but be impressed by how picture-perfect Meghan looked in the stunning shot which captured showing just enough emotion at the procession.

@Maxwellowy· responded:

“Meghan Markle would do great things for the Brits if given the chance.”

@janicereigns

“She’s fully a drama queen and that’s why we STAN. there’s always a show hunty.”

@4llyBrendan said:

“If am not mistaken, she is the only one who shed tears for the queen today. .”

@GarethSadler wrote:

“I really don’t understand the reasons why people have such hatred towards a person they have never met. Would like to know how this all happened?”

@ArcticNasser·

“You guys know that she’s an actor right?”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mourn monarch through website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle updated their foundation's website archwell.com in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were among those who travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the 96-year-old was reported to have taken her last breath.

They updated their website to only show their tribute to the queen with a black background.

