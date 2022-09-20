Popular Nigerian comedian MC Mbakara got social media buzzing when he shared a post with his lovely wife, Rajunor Aya

The funnyman posted throwback photos to take his fans through the journey of how he started with Rajunor and where they are at the moment

Mbakara disclosed that when they started dating in 2010, naysayers said it would not lead to marriage

Popular comedian MC Mbakara is in celebration mode, and he is telling his enviable love story using photos.

MC Mbakara and his wife, Rajunor Aya, are celebrating 12 years of being together and their 7th wedding anniversary.

The comedian posted throwback photos of their humble beginning and pointed out how people didn't believe in their relationship leading to marriage.

He also stated that even when they got married in 2015, people still feel the marriage won't last. According to him:

"2022 we are celebrating 12years of working together as a team and I am grateful to God for giving you to me as a darling wife."

The proud husband further showered his beloved wife with beautiful words.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians celebrate with MC Mbakara and wife

Social media users across the nation have trooped to the comments section of MC Mbakara's post to drop beautiful messages for him and his wife on their anniversary.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Roselineebong:

"Congrats Aya. I'm super proud. I remember the first time I saw you with her . I was with Oti. I must say, you two deserve everything you are having now cos I know how really hard you worked for it . More blessings and happy anniversary."

Haus_von_sean_stars:

"They always see the future for other people..but hardly see their own future....keep going strong brother."

Onlinehustle:

"God when ooo... and I get this ghana top in 2010."

Meccus_egbe:

"Happy anniversary atleast people will see something positive about love online. May God continue to keep both of you and bless you people More ❤️. Happiness forever."

Posho__tilly:

"Who are those people saying that? make I go beat them for house this morning coz I no dey mood happy anniversary my people."

Source: Legit.ng