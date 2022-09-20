Singer Davido continues to verbally attack incumbent Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, whilst defending his governor-elect uncle, Ademola Adeleke

In a recent post made on his official Twitter page, the 30BG musician accused Oyetola of spreading lies against his uncle

The singer’s outburst stirred different reactions from netizens who have followed the drama of the Osun governorship election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido is determined to follow things down till the end as it regards his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun governorship election.

The singer who has repeatedly called out incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the past came out again with yet another harsh post against the politician.

Davido drags Osun's Oyetola again. Photo: @davido/@gboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

"You are actually just a bad human being,” the Assurance crooner wrote on his Twitter page while tagging the official handle of Oyetola.

Davido went on to accuse the governor of spreading lies against his uncle. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"You are actually just a bad human being … @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it spreading lies everywhere destroying ur legacy (not like you even have) … it’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as over voting with your new BVAS Machine ? NOV 27th WE MOVE !!"

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@Princesuleto

"Why is David complaining about this election Tribunal all the time?? Seems the stuff is not going In favor of his Uncle ooo."

@remiteo

"Certified BVAS report from INEC showed clearly a case of over voting which is Electoral malpractices across Osun state . PDP should wait for the consequence of election malpractices PERIOD."

@segilolaa

"What's all the ranting for though. The matter is in court. If your uncle comes out triumphant so be it, if he loses, so be it. All this immature shouting no follow abeg."

@isma804 said:

"It's possible and the election is done and dusted but you calling out our governor in this manner belittle you and omoluabi we stand for, your uncle also challenge oyetola in last election in tribunal so what is there that is new about some performing is constitutional du"

Osun election: Oyetola, APC get court's backing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the hope of the Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, was thrown into uncertainty as he was alleged to be evading the bailiff who went to serve him the APC petition.

The election petition tribunal, which hears the petition by the APC, and governor Gboyega Oyetola, granted the exparte order to probe the electoral material and other requests.

The prosecutors have challenged the victory of Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election, where Adeleke was declared the winner by the INEC.

Source: Legit.ng