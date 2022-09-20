Cross-dresser James Brown was recently a guest on The Frankly Speaking podcast and he had a lot of interesting takes on the concept of drag queens

A preview of the session making the rounds online captured Brown slamming a host on the show who argued against crossdressing

Social media users had different reactions to the video with some people leaning toward Brown’s argument on the podcast

Controversial cross-dresser James Brown has stirred reactions among online community members after making a strong case for people like him.

The effeminate celebrity was a guest on The Frankly Speaking podcast and didn’t hold back from sharing his strong opinions.

James Brown makes case for drag queens. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Media personality, Nedu, who is a host on the podcast shared a preview from the session on Instagram that captured Brown taking up his co-host.

According to Brown, Nigerians have a problem with communication and most people preach about wanting change, but aren’t willing to start with themselves.

However, the co-host who countered Brown submitted that Nigerians are not obligated to accept cross-dressers simply because they (the cross-dressers) have accepted the otherwise foreign culture.

This was followed by Brown slamming the host and urging her not to come down to the UK with such a mentality as she risks getting deported.

Watch the preview below:

Social media users react

alpha.lima.foxtrot said:

"Oshe, dullchest of London... for clearing the depression of Nigerians. Clearing & forwarding officer! We thank thee!!!!."

sexpleasurez_ said:

"But frankly speaking, a lot of people are entertained by his or her demonstrations."

girrlnexttdoor said:

"No lies mehn, James is a whole vibe abeg ."

immaculatedache said:

"It is the Confidence for me ALWAYS ❤️ DARLLLLLLLINNGGGG."

chux_ogbogu said:

"You people should stop giving these men unnecessary attention. Nigerias problem is bigger than drag queens ."

efetoborapochi said:

"Yes pls james brown is very very on point i never realy hear him."

James Brown congratulates Bobrisky over N400m mansion

Legit.ng reported that James Brown got social media users talking when he congratulated his colleague, Bobrisky on his new N400 million mansion in Lagos.

James expressed his happiness for Bobrisky and declared that the bible instructed people to celebrate their enemies.

He deleted the post and shared another video on his Instagram story to insist that he is not throwing shades at his colleague.

