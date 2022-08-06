Followimg his uncle's win as governor-elect of Osun state, Davido has been hell bent on the current governor Gboyega Oyetola doing the right thing

The governor hasn't congratulated senator Adeleke and Davido pointed out that in 2018 despite the fact that his uncle was cheated, he congratulated Oyetola

The singer also urged Oyetola to do the right thing his tweet has sparked different reaction on social media

Nigerian singer Davido was perhaps the happiest after his popular politician uncle senator Adeleke emerged winner at the Osun polls earlier this month.

Since then, the singer has been defending his uncle and urging his opponent and current governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola to do the right thing.

Davido drags governor Oyetola on Twitter yet again Photo credit: @GboyegaOyetola/@davido

Source: Instagram

In a tweet, Davido asked the governor when he would congratulate his uncle because in 2018 when Oyetola emerged governor even though the win was stole, his uncle congratulated him.

Lastly, the Fem crooner urged him to do the right thing.

"Your excellency sir @GboyegaOyetola when will you congratulate the Incoming governor of your state @AAdeleke_01 … in 2018 my uncle congratulated you even though it was stolen … do the right thing baba .. one love ❤️"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Davido's tweet

@PreZZie2433:

"This My Champ Sha❤️"

@alu_card2:

"He doesn't owe your uncle any congratulatory message sha."

@Nimii50553630:

"This my fave Ehn Trouble 001."

@BigMeech_Jnr:

"If foolishness was a person Why you go dey crave for "congratulatory message"

@Markodowski:

"Is it compulsory he congrats him?? He can take his congratulations to hell, he dey craze."

@husslerrr:

"Mr “nobody in the industry likes me” don come again Your uncle has won and that’s it. Just enter office and serve the people."

Davido reveals why he stuck out his head for dancing senator

Nigerian singer Davido pulled together all his resources to campaign for his uncle senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun state.

The politician is now the governor-elect of Osun state after defeating the current governor, Oyetola.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the singer was asked why he stuck his neck out that much for his uncle and in plain words, he revealed that his family is everything to him.

Source: Legit.ng