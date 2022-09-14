Controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha, has dropped yet another bombshell after he seriously criticised music superstar, Wizkid

Daniel didn't hold back as he talked down on Wizkid's latest song, Bad To Me, and insisted that it is not up to standard

The young also noted that the singer is emulating his colleague, Davido's singing style

Nigerians had varying opinions, while some agreed with his take, others asked him to be silent

Popular Twitter commenter, Daniel Regha, got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest single, Bad To Me.

Daniel noted that the song is not up to the standard Wizkid has created for himself in the past and urged him to evolve and do better.

He also noted that at some point in the song, Wizkid sounded like his superstar colleague, Davido, and compared its instrumental to that of Costa Titch.

Daniel finally stated that there is nothing new about the song and insisted that his tweet was not meant to shade the Made in Lagos crooner.

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Daniel Regha's criticism of Wizkid's Bad To Me song.

Lewissszs:

"After finished listening to this mid my idola drop pls 30BG make una accept me, I wan decamp, I prefer good music because of my health."

OloriSupergal:

"When are you dropping your single dear?"

Real_mrAce:

"Daniel! We’re having the same views and opinions on this, so there will be no Shades today! Everything Daniel said about Wizkid is True. No Shades."

Olaflexy02:

"I'm a wizkid lover and I love everything about him and his music, I enjoyed the music as well but I think Daniel is right about this music. Some of you are just FC but doesn't know how to analyze music lyrics. Like I said, I'm a fan. #bigbird for life."

Olayinkajoshh:

"Pls brother Daniel, keep quiet for a while, last time I checked you're not a music genius. Stop discrediting people's art. I enjoy every bit of the song."

