Upcoming singer Berri Tiga has responded to Carter Efe, who called him ungrateful as he opened up on the hit song Machala

Berri Tiga, in a video, talked about the proposal for the song, which was 95-5%, where Carter Efe takes the highest

He revealed this was renegotiated to 70-30 before he got a call from skit maker Sydney Talker to pay him off with N100k

The ongoing drama on the real owner of the popular hit song Machala in honour of Nigerian music star Wizkid between skit maker Carter Efe and Berri Tiga continues to trend.

In a recent video which has gone viral, singer Berri Tiga opened up on his side of the matter after the skit maker called him ungrateful.

Berri Tiga insists he wrote Machala. Credit: @berrit_tiga @carterefe

Berri Tiga, in the video, confirmed the proposal reached between him and Carter for the song was 95-5%, where carter takes the highest. He, however, added that they later renegotiated to 70-30, where he gets 30%.

The singer revealed he later received a call from popular skit maker Sydney Talker a day later to buy off the song for the sum of N100K.

Berri Tiga insisted he wrote Machala and was not fighting over ownership of the song.

See the video below:

Berri Tega also shared some details via his Instastory, see them below:

Berri Tiga says he was always tagging Carter Efe.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dreamynaturalle:

":Sh*t happens bro, now wey people don know you, quickly drop some singles or album make this fame no waste oh....."

absuhub:

"100k for what ? ."

dreamynaturalle:

"'You no bring lawyer, you no sign paper, you go dey do friendship for business matter... Just go sing another song now wey people don know you oh."

churchill_ohgaga:

"Na why I love portable Dem no fit do this one for am sha that one sure me die."

vickyranky06:

"Greed …. Why wld dey wantu pay him off Nawa nd ona dey complain for bad leaders awon rippers ."

chaseduce_:

"100k? Is it for Suya?"

Carter Efe blast Berri Tiga over Machala, unfollows him

The brouhaha that the hit song dedicated to Wizkid, Machala, caused on social media continued to gather momentum as one of the collaborators, Carter Efe, took a drastic measure against his partner Berri Tiga.

Carter called out Berri for wanting public sympathy but wants to be at peace with him in private as he shared a screenshot of their chats via DM.

He further revealed that Hotkid should have featured on the song because he has a verse already, but he removed it based on Berri's demands.

