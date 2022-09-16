A video of Davido shaking and trying to get a grip of himself during a turbulent moment on air has got Nigerians laughing

In a video shared by his crew member on his Instagram story, the Stand Strong crooner shook his legs hard and clenched his jaws

Davido looked out for a brief second before rubbing his face and throwing his head back in distress

Despite the fact that Davido flies a lot, the singer has probably still not gotten used to turbulence and still reacts dramatically to it.

In a video sighted online, shared by his crew member Lati, the singer, covered in a blanket, was seen anxiously shaking his legs in the disturbing moment.

Davido shakes like a leaf during turbulent moment in the air Photo credit: @lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

A quick look outside and another shake sent Davido closing his eyes hard and clenching his jaw tightly.

The DMW boss also closed his eyes real tight in prayers. Lati, who was recording, found the drama funny and laughed.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to the funny video

dejoke_a2e:

"Turbulence will humble you."

phartoeyhey:

"All this time wey baba they fly PJ. e never master am."

matete4real:

"Davido so natural mhen nothing I hate pass turbulence."

chinchongchinchong:

"At least he knows God that’s why I’m super proud of OBO"

cynthiawhiteofficial:

"Omo turbulence no be person mate ooo I had one terrible experience of it."

zhi_amaka:

"A whole elemi 9+ "

_____shegn:

"A whole u elemi 9+ still dey fear to use one do giveaway."

mrloftanation:

"Turbulence ain't joke tho, I feel like my soul trying leave me, I don't blame him, I can relate."

coolcatdiva_:

"Davido no even clap hand! I for don ehn chai!"

princess_is_royalty1:

"Omo this right here is so scary. I am very sure Davido gave his life to Christ 50 times already. After the flight, you collect the life back ."

Source: Legit.ng