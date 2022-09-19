Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, recently shared a video of herself out with her kids, who she claimed tried to set her up to pay for their bills

The actress could be seen in the video she shared on her page looking concerned and suspicious as her daughter kept repeating that they were out on her treat

Rita's reaction to the statement that they were out on her treat showed that she wasn't buying it and was not willing to take responsibility for paying for the outing

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and mother of billionaire wife Regina Daniels, Rita recently sparked hilarious reactions online after she shared a video of herself out on a date with her kids.

Regina Daniels' mum Rita got people talking online after she revealed in a post shared on her page that her kids, during a recent night out with them, tried to set her up to pay for their outing, but she outsmarted them.

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita, reacts to the moment her kids tried to set her up to pay for their night out. Photo credit: @rita.daniels06/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on her page, Rita looked suspicious of her children's activities when they kept saying they were out on her treat.

She captioned the video noting that they tried to set her up, but she was able to beat them to their game.

Watch the video clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Rita's post below:

@maiddahg:

"Mummy smile nahhh."

@stehtush:

"Mummy allow them to order what they want, it's your turn."

@chinenye_ezeugwa:

"who later pay, plz tell us ."

@blessingemmanuel907:

"mum pls treat o."

@jessy__charles:

"We know it's her treat, everything will be spent from mummy's pocket."

