An interesting video has shown the moment a man intentionally call out his girlfriend in a public store because of her dress

According to the man, his girlfriend was putting on clothes that revealed too much flesh and he had issues with that

Surprisingly, the lady did not take it to heart as she immediately apologised and offered to go and wait in the car

A young man pranked his girlfriend, intentionally telling her that the gown she was wearing was revealing too much flesh.

The lady reacted in the most amazing way, leaving netizens surprised and attracting praise from some of them.

The pretty young lady was taken aback for being called out by her man due to her dress. Photo credit: TikTok/@jayandnia.

The man and his girl were shopping in a store, then he suddenly brought up the issue of what she was wearing, telling he it was improper.

She was a bit taken aback, saying she thought her man would like how she was dressed. She then offered to go and wait in the car for her man if he was uncomfortable with the dress.

Her peaceful attitude left netizens gushing and praising her for being humble. However, it was a prank video.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the video got a lot of reactions from social media users. Many of them said the dress was completely fine. Others just praised the lady for her peaceful disposition.

See some of the reactions below:

@lerato luthuli said:

"My mouth would’ve betrayed the hell out of me."

@Jazmin Johnz commented:

"Deep down I want to respond like her but my African sprity won't let me."

@Poobaddie said:

"Me personally I wouldn't let that slide."

@MiMy commented:

"It could never be my response."

@Joseph Irungu693 said

"You have the best woman in the world. sooooo good."

@bia said:

"So they were blind-folded and teleported into the store or they drove there together."

@knightbird_fly commented:

"Your woman is what is termed as a wife. very calm toning, respectful, extremely humble and always make you the man and hero."

