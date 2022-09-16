Ace Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani who was recently arrested has regained his freedom after spending fourteen days in police custody

The musician was arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer who had tried to stop him for driving without a license plate number

Ice Prince had written in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle after his release saying freedom is priceless

Famous Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani has revealed in a tweet shared on his page that he is no longer in the custody of the Nigerian police after spending fourteen days incarcerated.

The rapper shared a cryptic tweet on his page on September 15, 2022, saying freedom is priceless.

Rapper Ice Prince takes to Twitter to announce his release from police custody Photo credit: @iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

This tweet had sparked several reactions online as many thanked God for his safe return, while some poked fun at his tweet, saying now he would value his freedom a lot more.

The rapper was arrested on September 2, 2022, for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer in Lagos. The security operative had to stop Ice Prince for driving without a license plate number.

See Ice Prince's post below:

See below some of the hilarious reactions the rapper's post generated:

@etanol_okeke:

"Next time u no go carry olopka go where he nor know... Ice bandit."

@Original_mayor:

"Shey you will do that again, Abi you will not do that again?"

@hamiduibrahim18:

"Werey don see shege."

@Mario_Beyen:

"Shey you sha dey freestyle for them for cell?"

@tun_mise_:

"Dem don give my guy watery beans."

2baba cries out on social media after the rapper was arrested for allegedly abducting police

Legit.ng recalls reporting that legendary Nigerian singer 2baba recently reacted to the arrest of ace rapper Ice Prince, calling for his release.

Ice Prince was arrested in the early hours of September 2, 2022, after he was accused of abducting a police officer on duty and threatening to throw him inside a river.

The news of the rapper's detainment sparked a series of mixed reactions, including one from 2baba, who went on social media to clamour for his release.

