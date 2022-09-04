Nigerian singer, 2baba, has reacted on social media to the arrest of popular rapper, Ice Prince

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star asked for the release of his colleague who was taken in for allegedly abducting and threatening a policeman

2baba’s call for Ice Prince’s freedom has raised mixed reactions on social media as some fans claimed the rapper was wrong

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba, is one celebrity who has reacted to the arrest of popular rapper, Ice Prince.

Ice Prince was arrested in the early hours of September 2, 2022, after he was accused of abducting a policeman on duty and threatening to throw him inside a river.

The news of the rapper’s detainment sparked a series of mixed reactions including one from 2baba who went on social media to clamour for his release.

2baba calls for Ice Prince's release after he was accused of abducting policeman. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram story, the music star addressed the police and asked them if it was a crime to be a young person in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, 2baba added that every protest that has been done by youths was also in their interest and for them to have better pay, equipments and retirement benefits.

See 2baba’s post below:

2baba’s call for Ice Prince’s freedom raises mixed reactions online

The singer’s post on Ice Prince’s arrest soon went viral and it was trailed with a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some people agreed with him, others noted that the rapper was in the wrong and should not escape punishment for being a celebrity. Read some of their comments below:

Yorubaproverb:

“Empty Head. Yes Icepringlce might be Right but we can't exclude the possibility of him being Wrong aswell. This way of believing police are always wrong is how Empty people thinks.”

ikeji_orisa:

“Maybe Ice prince wan drop album.”

mediasolution_1:

“Let everyone face the law simple and direct.”

striker.arab:

“Police in this country sef they are suppose to dress properly with their fragmental jacket and also with a body cam so that anything dey do on the way will be recoded no be for them to just lay Allegation on citizen and the next thing the government will believe them.”

osyfabrics:

“But he committed a crime , he threatened a police officer and was driving without plate number , the police should do there work too Na.”

chuks.andre:

“But Officers too assault us every other day”

mistacarty:

“Nawa ooh… ice prince dor turn ex convict ooo.”

rildwanoo:

“Wetin this one dey talk?”

mrjglow:

“So police can beat u for no reason but when u do beat dem with reason is crime .. ok continue.”

okwima:

“Abducting a police officer is a crime in any part of the world, let’s discourage it celebrity are not above the law .”

sami.wonder.37:

“How can I abduct a police officer who's fully armed?”

Hmm.

Baddy Oosha, Olofun sniper, other show promoters arrested in Dubai

Reports that some Nigerian socialites and show promoters have been arrested in Dubai have dominated the social media space.

The people involved in the arrest include Baddy Oosha, Olofin Snipper, Milly Hussle, Obinna The Boss and their accomplices.

They were all reportedly nabbed in Dubai for fraud-related and other offences. All of them are based in Dubai and have allegedly been detained in UAE with their accomplices.

Source: Legit.ng