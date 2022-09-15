Nollywood actress Nikechi Blessing, and her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, seemed to have resumed their dirty fights

The actress, during a recent interview, called out the politician, and he replied her by advising her to look for other contents

Falegan further threatened Nkechi to move on from him, or he will expose her messages where she is begging him for a comeback

The actress fired him back and Nigerians have reacted differently to the ex-lovers' fight on social media as they picked sides on the matter

The messy breakup of actress Nkechi Blessing and her estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan is far from over.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she can never go back to Falegan, and she used him to get back to her ex, who is based in the US.

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to Nkechui Blessing's recent interview, she slams him. Credit: @hon_falegan_official_ @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Reacting to the interview, Falegan urged her to stop talking about him and using his name in every of her content.

He also revealed that he will never return to the actress and she looked empty on in terms of content.

Felegan further threatened to expose Nkechi if she keep mentioning his name:

"One single word from you again, I will expose your messages. you were begging me to come back to you, still got them saved all I ask is for you to move on."

Check out his messages below:

Check his threat post to her below:

Nkechi on her part replied Falegan and bragged about giving him little relevance with the interview she granted.

She called her other unprintable words, check her post below:

Nigerians react to Falegan and Nkechi's online faceoff

Social media users have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lovers' online fight, some of them picked sides.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Best_dressed_nigerians:

"I knew it was coming ... but honestly, we are tired."

Ugo_____mma:

"Oga una never explain well give the online single in-laws wey una oppress so keep shut."

Tun_mise_:

"Na only she dey always start the talkas e dey pain her e dey sweet the ex-husband."

White_candy_crystals:

"E be like seh she don deh talk too much, I’m beginning to reason that the fault is from her."

Nkechi Blessing says she's dating a 60-year-old man

Actress Nkechi Blessing made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she moved on already as she was dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media, and she feeds him info from online drama.

