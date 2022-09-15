Global site navigation

“You Prostrate Make Dem No Go Poison Your Food”: Comedian Ajebo Reacts to Alexx Ekubo Greeting Patience Ozokwo
Celebrities

“You Prostrate Make Dem No Go Poison Your Food”: Comedian Ajebo Reacts to Alexx Ekubo Greeting Patience Ozokwo

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is on set with some colleagues and in a video, he was seen fist bumping the crew and other actors
  • Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo is also on set with Ekubo and when he got to her, he prostrated out of respect
  • While many gushed over the celebrities as they anticipate the project, others laughed at the fact that the actor chose to treat Mama G special

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently shared a video of himself with some other Nollywood stars and filmmakers on the set of a movie. Popular dancer Korra Obidi was also seen on the set.

Alexx went around fist-bumping everyone he came across as he walked, even crew members.

Nollywood stars Patience Ozokwo and Alexx Ekubo
Alexx Ekubo greeted Patience Ozokwo in a special way. Photo credit: @patienceozokwo/@alexxekubo
When veteran actress Patience Ozokwo arrived, instead of fist bumping her, the actor prostrated to greet her out of respect.

"This shoot is definitely more fun than work. Big shoutouts to the cast & crew i’m having a blast."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Popular comedian Ajebo, in the comment section, disclosed that Alexx Ekubo chose to greet Mama G that way so that he won't be poisoned in the movie.

ajebodcomedian:

"E reach mama P own you prostrate, make dem no go poison your food for the film... Smart One "

omonioboli:

"To say I’m proud of you Lexy is an understatement! You make me happy just watching you soar! ❤️"

emmey_ghold:

"Mama G smile never gets old. Likeeeee that woman is a legend abeggg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sososglamour:

"I wonder what you guys are cooking I am sure it would taste nice."

iam_icebee:

"I like the end of the video. Mama was posting for pictures and u were making video. Had to end it ASAP and take her picture cox u'll explain when she ask to see the picture u took ."

Patience Ozokwo strikes ‘Mummy G.O’ pose as she clocks new age

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration for a veteran movie star, Patience Ozokwo, who witnessed another birthday celebration.

The Nollywood actress clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 14, and she took to her official Instagram page to share the news with fans.

Ozokwo who released a series of photos to mark the special day also extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty for keeping her alive.

Source: Legit.ng

