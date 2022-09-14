Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has shared her most embarrassing moment with fans and colleagues on social media

The movie star in a video narrated how she started purging to the point of getting out of the car in the rain by a bush

Lilian also noted in the video that she is still ashamed of the episode, but her followers found the story hilarious

Popular actress Lilian Afegbai is not one to have embarrassing moments, but the movie star recently had her fair share of such incidents.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress narrated how she purged through a journey and made it without soiling herself with God's intervention.

Lilian Afegbai shares hilarious story Photo credit: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Lilian shares hilarious story

According to the actress, her ancestors gave her an embarrassing moment that choked and expressed how shame would have killed her if she defecated on her body.

Before embarking on a trip to Abeokuta, Lilian's stomach had started troubling her and she had to use the toilet but could get any form of pills.

She embarked on the trip regardless and in the middle of the road, Lilian had to beg the driver after polluting the air to stop for her to relieve herself in the bush.

The driver reluctantly stoped and the actress ran into the bush in the rain even though she was scared of being bitten by an animal.

With tears in her eyes, Lilian finally made it back to the car and prayed to God to hold her till she gets to her destination.

"I Dey rush talk the story, a working actress don late for set. Anybody wey laugh me krawkraw go full your Wetin?"

Hilarious reactions to Lilian's video

prettymikeoflagos:

"May ur Yash not reduce IJN "

adedimejilateef:

"I feel your pain "

taymesan_:

"Which kind slay queen you be "

babarex0:

". D story Dey sweet now. That day tough ooooo."

desmondelliot:

"Fine gal wey dey blast pigin. No need go school again jare .. e too pure .. werdone."

realtarmar:

" Akanchawa you are a goat ooo never travel without medications for your headache, running stomach and period . Bye for now."

spunkysessentials:

"Akanchawa baddie enter bush no time na who never purge de form tush "

