Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai recently went through a terrible ordeal, and she has taken to social media to update her fans

The movie star went shopping in Paris, and when she got to a particular store, she couldn't find her purse in her bag anymore

Noting that it never happened to her while in Nigeria, Lilian walked all the way back to her hotel and had to cut her trip short

Popular Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbai was recently a victim of pickpocketing, and it happened all the way in Paris, France.

The actress, in a video on her page, narrated that she decided to go shopping before her next movie location. After picking items from a store, she couldn't find her purse in her bag.

Nigerians sympathize with Lilian Afegbai Photo credit: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

She tried to calm the situation by assuring the attendants that she had money, but reality eventually dawned on her.

A shocked and distraught Afegbai walked all the way back to her hotel and could not believe that an ordeal she had never gone through in Nigeria happened to her far away from home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, she had to cut her trip short while pointing out that nowhere in the world is actually safe. She wrote:

"This one weak me, single girl summer in the mud."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Lilian's ordeal

enioluwaofficial:

"Ah! Sorry my love. I have like one N500 I’m not using shey you’ll manage it for a while ehn!"

iamyvonnejegede:

"You happy say no be your passport. My November trip to Paris, they picked my passport. I almost lost my mind."

ritadominic:

"Wow.. sorry dear."

sharonojong:

"A whoooooole sharp babe like you Sorry love ❤️❤️"

arodynamics1:

"That's the standard in Paris. Lagos dey learn work!"

Actress Victoria Ajibola in tears as N1m vanishes from her account

Another Yoruba actress, Victoria Ajibola aka Omolocal, fell victim of a huge sum of money "miraculously" disappearing from her account.

The actress shared a video of the moment she went to her bank to complain about the fraud, and she was told nothing can be done from their end.

She lamented over the fact that she has never collected such a huge sum at once from her account, and N1 million was wiped in just thirty minutes with reference to a POS machine.

Source: Legit.ng