Nigerian music star Davido has shared a picture of him and the CEO of popular brand Puma Bjørn Gulden

The picture, which has gone viral, showed Davido and Gulden in black outfits with some other people in the background

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have taken to social media to hail him as they speak highly of his connections

Nigerian music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke better known as Davido, is currently making headlines over a picture of him and the CEO of popular brand Puma Bjørn Gulden.

Davido took to his Instastory to share the picture as he sits alongside the top business executive.

Davido shares picture of him and Puma CEO. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Fans hail Davido over picture with Puma CEO

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

17_morals:

"No middleman endorsement, direct to the source.. baddest ❤️."

ayomide_420_:

"Em call person 001 ❤️. Wetin you Dey expect."

8teenlyfestyle:

"Best hustler 001 ."

abef_abefe:

"God of mercy locate me."

daniel.regha.__:

"Davido I will like to draw ur attention again to the N20m u owe the public, it's been months since u pledged."

Davido poses for camera with Kendall Jenner

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, was one of the top celebrities to storm the Fendi fashion show in New York.

A video from the event, which has gone viral, showed Davido all smiles as he linked up with the world’s highest-paid model, Kendall Jenner.

The two also stepped on the red carpets to pose for the camera.

Aside from Davido, other celebrities who stormed the event included Korean actor Lee Min Hoo, American socialite Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony, Chloe Bailey, Sarah Jessica Parker, among others.

Singer Spyro says Davido is more successful than Wizkid

Singer Spyro made headlines over a statement he made while comparing Nigerian international stars Davido and Wizkid.

Spyro, during an interview, said it is a joke to compare the two singers as he added that Davido has impacted more lives and that, to him, is success.

He, however, acknowledged that the two are great artists and have done well for themselves.

“It’s a very big joke to compare wizkid to Davido, Davido is far more successful than wizkid, Davido has helped a lot of people in the music industry including me,” Spyro says.

Source: Legit.ng