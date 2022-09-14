Ace Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun has stirred an emotional reaction online after he shared a touching video on why people need to treat their aged parents better

AY, in his post, noted that everyone grows old and having to care for aged parents can be a very arduous task, but a gratifying one

He also noted in the viral post that family is not only an important thing, but it is everything; he called for dignity in how young people treat elderlies

Famous Nigerian comedian and filmmaker AY Makun, in a recent post shared on his Instagram page, sparked emotional reactions online.

In a lengthy caption of a very touching video, the veteran comic spoke about the need for patience, selfless care, and respect that people should show to their elderlies the older they get older.

AY Makun speaks about old age and the need to respect and care for aged parents no matter how challenging it might be. Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY wrote that he knows it is a major commitment to care for an aged parent, and it takes different forms of dynamics you might have had with such a parent over time.

He even noted that sometimes you might face pushbacks from them; however, he called for patience and respect in dealing with elderlies because that's all they deserve after years of dedication to providing and raising the younger generations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Read an excerpt from AY's post below:

"Giving up your life to take care of an aging parent is a major commitment. You will both have to adjust to a brand-new dynamic. You’ll need to deal with new responsibilities, and may even face pushback."

"Let's remain patient and give all our respect to our beloved seniors; they have earned their dignity through their lifetimes. Help support and care for the bodies of your elderly parents, because it’s the only body they have to live in. Family is not only an important thing; it’s everything."

Read some of the reactions the post stirred online:

@mz_ellamani:

"Awwwwwww this is so touching and so apt ❤️❤️❤️ May God give us all the strength to be truly patient , kind and understanding with one another including the old and young Life."

@mr.benogwu:

"Well, anybody wey don old and their hand don dey shake make dem calm down and allow people take care of dem and not seek political offices."

@delphinez36jewelry:

"We need to learn to be patient with not just our parents but every senior citizen we come across..."

@captainemubosa:

"This made me cry so hard , parents are special."

@martha_7:

"This made me tear up . It’s our prayer to get this old… even older ."

We ride for life: Comedian AY Makun and his wife celebrate 17 years of friendship, 13 years of marriage

Legit.ng also recalls reporting recently that comedian AY Makun and his wife Mabel celebrated 17 years of companionship and 13 years of marriage.

The couple took to their social media page to compliment each other as they took account of their marital journey.

Stating that they did not come so far in their journey by their strength, Mabel vowed to ride with her man for life.

Source: Legit.ng