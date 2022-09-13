Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy sparked relationship rumours on social media after she shared a picture of her and her friend named Lorenzo

Cuppy, in another post, however, said Lorenzo is her close friend as she further declared she is still single

The disc jockey in a post went on to reveal where she would be getting married if Jesus Christ was not back by then

Billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, sparked relationship rumour after she shared a picture of her a man who she identified as Lorenzo in Venice, Italy.

Reacting to many of her fans and followers, who took to social media to congratulate her on the supposed relationship, Cuppy declared that she is still single.

DJ Cuppy in Italy. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy added that Lorenzo is a close friend of hers.

In her words:

"I see some Cupcakes congratulating me… Lorenzo is just a close friend o. I’m still SINGLE AF ￼￼."

In another post via her Instastory, Cuppy revealed that she should be getting married in Florence, a city in Italy.

Internet users react to cute pics of Cuppy and Lorenzo.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

queenbee__signatory:

"Is this our in law ."

dj_nastyq:

"Cuppy I hope is not what I'm thinking o...."

pr3ttyboy_nova:

"My queen don get another king ❤️."

deborah.hounton:

"You both look good."

omolola.abdulazeez.73:

"You can give him a try I don’t like seeing you single ."

oliha.esther:

"Auntie cuppy is hiding her hubby from us oo."

the_viva_africa:

"So @cuppymusic don finally serve me breakfast."

Cuppy reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Cuppy, in a tribute to the Queen, said she was a woman without a choice but went on to serve her country gracefully. The billionaire daughter also referred to the late monarch as a selfless woman.

In her words:

“The Queen has died. A woman who, without a choice, served her country so gracefully May we all be selfless like her #HerMajesty #RIP.”

Source: Legit.ng