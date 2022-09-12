A little boy has stirred sweet reactions in the online community after he was spotted in a viral video post

The boy joined his family member to sing Davido and Pheelz’s Electricity song, and they both did an amazing job

Social media users who reacted found the video adorable with some of them suggesting that the boy also shares a resemblance with the 30BG hitmaker

Singer Davido’s attention is being called in the online community following a video post of a toddler and his loved one.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the little man was spotted alongside his big sister as they covered Davido and Pheelz’s Electricity song.

Little boy sings Davido's Electricity song. Photo: @davido/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The toddler didn’t allow his sister to take all the shine as he was heard mouthing the lyrics of the massively successful song.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

Some netizens who watched the clip couldn’t help but note that the little man seems to share a resemblance in looks and voice with Davido.

Read some comments sighted below:

mak_artistry said:

"Abi na davido pikin? The voice and resemblance ."

joelilyofficial said:

"Is it my eye or Una no see say him come d resemble Davido ."

pamela.uchechukwu said:

"This boy looks like Davido ooo."

jewels_bysapphire said:

" the girl whistled so perfectly giving palm wine tapper vibes."

inexpensively_stylish_ said:

"E take style resemble Davido abi na just my eye."

mo1nah said:

"People here are saying he looks like davido meanwhile he looks more like portable to me."

kylex.macel said:

"Na only me dey see the resemblance or make I just mind my business ."

