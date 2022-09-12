Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri clocked 63 recently, and his family and colleagues gathered to celebrate with him

During the party, veteran actress Madam Saje climbed the stage to say something about the celebrant and disclosed they have come a long way in almost 50 years

Another veteran actress Fali Werepe exclaimed loudly, and the action prompted Madam Saje to put her in her place

Veteran Yoruba actresses Madam Saje and Fali Werepe had a moment where they exchanged words at their colleague Yinka Quadri's 63rd birthday party.

During the party, colleagues had to come up to say something bout the celebrant, and when it was Madam Saje's turn, she disclosed that she and Quadri go all the way back to almost 50 years.

The statement made another actress Fali Werepe exclaim loudly and Madam Saje called her out on the spot over her reaction.

Not only did the actress call her colleague out, she also made her know in the presence of everyone that they are not mates in the industry.

I wasn't the only one

Fali Werepe got the opportunity to explain herself on stage and she first pointed out that she was not the only one who exclaimed out of surprise over Madam Saje's statement.

She then continued by saying that it was hard to believe how long her colleagues have known each other, given their present ages.

Nigerians react to the video

"She didn’t say 50 na, she said going to 50, going to 50 can be 43years self."

"They are only catching cruise."

"Lol they both cracked me up! Bless them!"

"Lmaoooo 50 years is far reaching, maybe 40 something years, like Madam Fali said, how old are they? They are all in their early 60s. So funny, glad she said they remain cordial."

"Na fali werepe win this round abeg!!! 50 years bawo? But they're both petty sha."

