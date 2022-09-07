Veteran Nollywood star Yinka Quadri recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by many online

The actor posted a video on his Intagram page showing how he spent the day with close friends and family members

The top Yoruba actor also appreciated the Lord for blessing him with his kids, as many thronged his comment section with more congratulatory messages

Nollywood movie star Yinka Quadri clocked 63 on Tuesday, September 6, and he was lovingly celebrated by many fans and supporters in the online community.

However, the celebration did not stop on social media for the actor, as he threw a private party for his close friends and family members.

The much-loved movie star shared a video from the party on his Instagram page, and he appeared to have had a good time.

Quadri was captured alongside guests who showed up for him. They were seen coming together for group photos with his birthday cake.

The movie star extended his gratitude and appreciation to God for his children in his caption. He wrote:

"My children are the greatest gift God has given me. I love them with all my heart and I would just like to say thank you God. My 63rd birthday party was a huge success and blessing."

Social media users react to Yinka's post

pastordayo3 said:

"Happy birthday to you daddy, more grace to celebrate more on the land of the living in the name of the most high God, igba odun ojo Kan ni oooo."

olaidewopa said:

"Congrats."

rashydollar1 said:

"More good life sir we Dey expect ogogo and Dele odule day too I no una birthday follow each other."

Yinka Quadri's children surprise him with a car on birthday

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran Yoruba actor was handed a new car as his 63rd birthday gift by his children.

Yinka Quadri shared the videos of his new ride as he expressed his excitement while appreciating his children.

Many of the actor’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to his comment section to congratulate him and also pray for his children.

