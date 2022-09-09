Wizkid isn’t one to show off on social media but it appears the singer is reconsidering his decision to always maintain a low profile

Just days after the news of his luxury automobile cars, the MIL singer shared a photo in which he was seen rocking an expensive wristwatch

The singer’s fans had different things to say with one social media user noting that he has been getting oppressed by colleagues

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid enjoys keeping a low profile but the past few days have seen the top music star doing things differently.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker recently took to his Instagstory channel with some photos and netizens couldn’t look past his expensive wristwatch.

Wizkid flaunts N106m Richard Mille wristwatch. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was spotted rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch worth over N100million.

The singer’s pictures come just several hours after he trended online for splashing millions on several luxury automobiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the singer’s photos as seen online below:

Social media users react

crazy_kevwe said:

"Wizkid don Dey feel oppressed on a low ."

marley43775 said:

"Na today you know say he get 2 . We no Dey brag online ."

bigballer01_ said:

"Baba nor de make noise make the spending do m."

official.wiseboy said:

"Tell Popsy make him no dey put us on suspense abeg ."

vianiofficial999 said:

"Stop playing it’s always plenty #Fc gather here."

dannyklutzygram said:

"Baba nor even cast em, unlike de other guy ."

_churchilljunior said:

"If Wizkid start to brag or show off i wonder Wetin 30Bg go use dey bant FC."

Burna Boy trades words with Wizkid FC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, once again lost his cool on social media over Wizkid FC.

It all started when a Wizkid fan noted that Burna does not have the most certified African album or the best-selling African album.

Burna Boy eventually noted that he would have banged Wizkid in the face if he wasn’t his guy because of his fans.

He wrote:

"If he wasn’t my guy then I would definitely have banged him in the face on sight just so his Twitter jokers realise I’m not Davido. But Alhamdulilah I know better and I’m matured enough to know he’s NOT YOU."

Source: Legit.ng