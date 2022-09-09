“Dem Don Dey Oppress Wizzy”: Reactions As Singer Flaunts N106m Richard Mille Wristwatch Days After Buying Cars
- Wizkid isn’t one to show off on social media but it appears the singer is reconsidering his decision to always maintain a low profile
- Just days after the news of his luxury automobile cars, the MIL singer shared a photo in which he was seen rocking an expensive wristwatch
- The singer’s fans had different things to say with one social media user noting that he has been getting oppressed by colleagues
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid enjoys keeping a low profile but the past few days have seen the top music star doing things differently.
The Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker recently took to his Instagstory channel with some photos and netizens couldn’t look past his expensive wristwatch.
Wizkid was spotted rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch worth over N100million.
"BigWiz said make it 7": Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Maybach spotted as Wizkid splashes millions on luxury rides
The singer’s pictures come just several hours after he trended online for splashing millions on several luxury automobiles.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Check out the singer’s photos as seen online below:
Social media users react
crazy_kevwe said:
"Wizkid don Dey feel oppressed on a low ."
marley43775 said:
"Na today you know say he get 2 . We no Dey brag online ."
bigballer01_ said:
"Baba nor de make noise make the spending do m."
official.wiseboy said:
"Tell Popsy make him no dey put us on suspense abeg ."
vianiofficial999 said:
"Stop playing it’s always plenty #Fc gather here."
dannyklutzygram said:
"Baba nor even cast em, unlike de other guy ."
_churchilljunior said:
"If Wizkid start to brag or show off i wonder Wetin 30Bg go use dey bant FC."
Burna Boy trades words with Wizkid FC
"Him two days nah one year": Reactions as Wizkid is set to drop new music this weekend, shares details
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, once again lost his cool on social media over Wizkid FC.
It all started when a Wizkid fan noted that Burna does not have the most certified African album or the best-selling African album.
Burna Boy eventually noted that he would have banged Wizkid in the face if he wasn’t his guy because of his fans.
He wrote:
"If he wasn’t my guy then I would definitely have banged him in the face on sight just so his Twitter jokers realise I’m not Davido. But Alhamdulilah I know better and I’m matured enough to know he’s NOT YOU."
Source: Legit.ng