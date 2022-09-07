Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has once again lost his cool on social media over Wizkid FC

It all started when a Wizkid fan noted that Burna does not have the most certified African album or the best-selling African album

Burna Boy eventually noted that he would have banged Wizkid in the face if he wasn’t his guy because of his fans

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, caused a stir after he revealed that he would have hit Wizkid in the face over the utterances of his fans.

The Grammy-winning star got into a heated exchange with some of Wizkid’s fans on social media who listed some of his achievements and certifications in the US.

Burna Boy claims he would have hit Wizkid in the face if he wasn't his guy. Photos: @burnaboygram, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

One tweep told Burna that he does not have the most certified African album and that Yousouf Ndour has that record. Not stopping there, he added that the self-styled Odogwu did not have the best-selling African album worldwide and that the record belongs to Wizkid.

To that, Burna responded by daring the fan to come and collect the title from him and give it to Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This comment caught the attention of another tweep who then asked Burna if he could still claim to be Wizkid’s friend going by his utterances.

To that, Burna claimed he would have actually hit Wizkid in the face because of his fans if not that he was his guy. The singer didn't stop there, he also involved Davido in the exchange.

See a screenshot of the deleted tweets below:

In Burna Boy's words:

“If he wasn’t my guy then I would definitely have banged him in the face on sight just so his Twitter jokers realise I’m not Davido. But Alhamdulilah I know better and I’m matured enough to know he’s NOT YOU.”

Burna Boy’s statement on hitting Wizkid in the face causes stir

The Twice as Tall crooner’s exchange with Wizkid FC about the singer soon trended online, and fans noted that Burna was a toxic friend. Read some reactions from Nigerians below:

Hmm.

Burna Boy drags Wizkid FC

Burna Boy trended on social media after he weighed in on the causes of suffering in Nigeria.

The Last Last crooner, in a statement, said Nigerians suffering stems from miseducation as many don't know who they truly are or the strength they possess.

In another tweet via his Twitter handle, Burna Boy went on to drag Wizkid FC on the platform for disagreeing with him.

Source: Legit.ng