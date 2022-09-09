Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Mercy Eke has sparked a controversial conversation online with a recent post she shared online

The reality TV star had written on her Twitter handle that her man, who she recently fought, has since then been spoiling her with expensive gifts

Mercy Eke's mystery man is yet to be identified, but she has called on him to continue to spoil her with all the luxuries of life that he can afford because she deserves it

Ace reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Mercy Eke aka Lambo, has taken to her social media page to reveal that she has a new man in her life.

Lambo shared this information on her Twitter handle when she wrote, saying she had recently gotten in a fight with her lover.

Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke brags about her new man spoiling her silly with expensive gifts. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy said ever since their recent fight, her lover has been bombarding her house with expensive gifts.

However, Lambo noted that her post wasn't a call for her lover to stop showering her with gifts; rather, she wanted him to continue to spoil her because she deserved it.

Read Mercy Eke's statement below:

"Just Small fight, uncle has filled my house with expensive giftsgo ahead and spoil meI Deserve it ."

See some of the reactions Mercy's post stirred online:

@Saha12_:

"You are a role model act like one, nor dy cap nonsense untop Twitter."

@DavidOnosh:

"Uncle or person husband . Awon home wreckers."

@ValOnochie:

"Lol ... being a celebrity Is quiet different from being internally matured, especially when u couldn't find anything to trend with when you have already lost the spotlight."

@Ayoola50247910:

"Anything for Clout."

@kryitykal:

"Until efcc carry him."

Source: Legit.ng