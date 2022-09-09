The world yesterday received the shocking news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the British empire

However, Nigerians, in their unique way, have chosen to celebrate the passing of the Queen in some hilarious ways

While some shared heartwarming messages and paid their tributes, many online found ways to make jokes about her passing, and Nigerians led the way in this respect

From adieu, Mama Charlie to Tope Alabi songs tagged Mummy Tolu, some made plans to buy Ankara dresses for her burial, and some talked about buying her old clothes at Okirika market

One of the world's most powerful monarchs, Queen Elizabeth Mountbatten-Windsor II, passed on yesterday afternoon, September 8, 2022. She's the longest-reigning monarch of the British Empire.

The news of the Queen's passing shocked many, but not Nigerians, as they have found a way to bring out the hilarious side of her death.

Nigerians find hilarious ways to celebrate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo credit:@queenelizabethii_/@pulsenigeria247

Some reactions online have left many in tatters, laughing and rolling on the floor. Some of the viral reactions just bring the famous saying 'Naija no dey carry last' to bare.

See below a compilation of some unique and hugely sarcastic reactions:

See more reactions from netizens here too:

@prettychinny.o.collections:

"Her clothes will definitely be shipped to Nigeria as Okirika…"

@ms_adunni:

"I dey go Balogun market tomorrow to pick Asoebi wey we go take do burial ceremony of Mama Charlie…but what color we go pick bayi I need your suggestions abeg."

@ms.thelz:

"She suppose carry Tinubu go."

@_cynicalsportsman:

"We play wayyy too much around these parts."

@iam_stevenix:

"Shegz swore with his mothers life yesterday, the queen died today. Is there something they aren’t telling us??."

@iam_abisola__:

"Make Diana try pity Lizzy for heaven ooo ."

